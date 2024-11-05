Election Day polling stations opened Tuesday on the U.S. East Coast, marking the final opportunity for Americans to vote in the fiercely contested 2024 presidential race. More than 82 million people have already cast their ballots through early voting, choosing between Republican Donald Trump and Democrat Kamala Harris. Check back for live updates.

06:30PM



More polls open

Polling locations for the US presidential elections have now opened in another nine states, including two swing states of Arizona and Wisconsin, CNN reported on Tuesday.

Other states include the states of Iowa, Louisiana, Minnesota (municipalities with fewer than 500 registered voters can open polling places as late as 11 am local time), South Dakota (some polls open at 6 am local time depending on the time zone), North Dakota (polls can open between 8 and 11 am local time), Oklahoma, and Texas (polling locations in CT open at 8 am local time and locations in MT open at 9 am local time).

Polling has now opened across 34 states in the US in what is termed to be one of their most consequential elections, which will decide the direction of not just the US but also have an influence on global geopolitics for the next four years.

First time voter, Braxton Edwards, 21, left, marks his ballot in Tryon, North Carolina. Image Credit: AFP Philadelphia County board of elections staff process mail-in ballots at the ballot counting election warehouse. Image Credit: AFP Voters wait in line to cast their ballot at a polling location for the 2024 Presidential election in Lyndhurst, Ohio, US, on Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2024. Image Credit: AFP View gallery as list

According to CNN, earlier polls had been opened across 25 states, including Alabama, Delaware, Washington DC, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Kansas, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Missouri, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Carolina, Tennessee, Connecticut, Indiana, Kentucky, Maine, New Jersey, New York, Virginia, Vermont and New Hampshire, among which Georgia, Michigan and Pennsylvania are swing states.

06:20PM



Polling hours will vary

The polling hours will vary across the states, but most locations will vote between 6am and 8pm on Tuesday (local time). The first polls will close at around 7 pm ET (5:30 am IST) in six states, including Georgia. The final polls will close in the blue state of Hawaii and in the red state of Alaska at 12 am ET (10:30 am IST). Total votes will close by 1 pm ET (11:30 am IST), following which counting will start.

05:49PM



Extraordinarily turbulent election

American voters deliver their verdict Tuesday after an extraordinarily turbulent election that will either make Kamala Harris the first woman president in US history or deliver Donald Trump a comeback that sends shockwaves around the world.

As polling stations open nationwide on Election Day, Democratic vice president Harris, 60, and Republican former president Trump, 78, are dead-even in the tightest and most volatile White House race of modern times.

The bitter rivals spent their final day of the campaign frenziedly working to get their supporters out to the polls and trying to win over any last undecided voters in the swing states expected to decide the outcome.

05:49PM



Election day ballot

The US presidential election day ballot can be two or three white pages: Not just a spot to vote for Kamala Harris or Donald Trump, but also House and Senate races as well as local initiatives and proposals, such as funding for community services.

A ballot for the 2024 US presidential election as seen in Los Angeles. Image Credit: AFP