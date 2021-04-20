The UAE is considering taking stringent measures to restrict the movement of non-vaccinated people and not allowing them to enter certain places and avail of some services to ensure everyone’s health and safety.
Dr Saif Al Dhaheri, Official Spokesperson of the National Crisis and Emergency Management Authority (NCEMA), said this during the media briefing on Tuesday.
The committee has approved “WithMyFamily” app for early intervention for children under 6 years of age. The home education guide was also launched for families to enable them to provide a set of education skills for children of determination.
The committee also launched the “Protect Your Health” programme for people of determination affected by quarantine that encourages them to practice physical exercise at home and have a nutritious diet.
“There are ongoing vaccination campaigns for people of determination and their families, while a hybrid plan of treatment and physical exercise is being provided to them,” Al Dhaheri said.