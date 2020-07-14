Abu Dhabi: The Ministry of Health and Prevention has adopted DPI laser-based technology to detect suspected cases of COVID-19.
The DPI technology allows large-scale screening within a few seconds as a first step to identify suspected cases before they undergo a PCR (swab) tests.
In May, QuantLase Imaging Lab, the medical-research arm of the Abu Dhabi Stock Exchange-listed International Holdings Company, announced that it succeeded in developing a novel equipment, which enables for much faster mass screenings, with test results available in seconds and allowing testing on a wider scale.
The DPI device uses a diagnostic system based on the advanced artificial intelligence technology to analyse images on a very precise scale, enabling it to examine large groups of individuals at the same time.
Abdul Rahman Mohammed Al Owais, Minister of Health and Prevention, expressed his pride in the national innovation and other breakthrough achievements that help strengthen the UAE’s position as a hub of research and innovation.
The technology offers a faster method of testing patients suspected to have been infected with the coronavirus and potentially identifying carriers before they become infectious.
This breakthrough will enable mass-scale screening, changing the whole dimension of tracing and the speed with which workforces can be approached. The equipment, which uses a CMOS detector, will see results made available in seconds.