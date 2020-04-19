635 blood donation campaigns were launched last year and that 11,118 blood units were distributed to private sector hospitals Image Credit: Getty

Dubai: In light of the current coronavirus pandemic, the Department of Health-Abu Dhabi DOH is encouraging people to donate blood in order to “save lives”.

According to the American Red Cross website: “Donating blood products is essential to community health and the need for blood products is constant.” With the uncertainty of the current coronavirus pandemic, it is important to donate blood and keep the blood banks with available blood types to ensure stable supply of blood.

UAE blood donation…

On Instagram, the DOH uploaded a series of posts on Instagram about blood donation, with the caption: “Donating blood saves lives. Each unit of blood can be separated into red blood cells, plasma, platelets, and cryoprecipitate. A single donation saves many lives!”

There are four types of blood groups, A, B, AB, and O. In the graphic, the government authority explains which blood types can be donated to which recipient.

Type A can donate to Type A and AB. Type B can donate to Type B and AB, Type AB can only donate blood to a recipient with AB blood type. Type O is known as the universal donor and can give blood to any blood type.

If you want to donate blood, the authority has also listed steps to follow. Individuals need to book an appointment in advance, disinfect hands and wear a mask. There is a “precautionary screening” before entering the blood bank where registration takes place without touch. A medical screening is done, followed by blood donation.

Eligibility of donation…

In Dubai the community blood donation drive takes place every year in April. The Dubai Health Authority has initiated a blood donation drive, which is open to all residents.

If residents wish to donate blood, they need to visit the DHA’s website www.dha.gov.ae and fill up a questionnaire. If eligible the Dubai Blood donation center will contact them.