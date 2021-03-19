Inside one of the UAE’s largest COVID-19 vaccination centres. Image Credit: Virendra Saklani/Gulf News archives

Abu Dhabi: The UAE’s resilience and effective response has turned the COVID-19 challenge into an opportunity for success and distinction, UAE’s Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) has said.

In remarks on the eve of the International Day of Happiness 2021, MoHAP said: “The International Day of Happiness on March 20 is an occasion to celebrate the UAE’s significant achievements and milestones that cemented its position globally — thanks to the firm belief of the wise leadership that happiness, prosperity and wellbeing of citizens, residents and society at large are the ultimate goal.”

It further said: “Happiness and positivity is a collective spirit and lifestyle in the UAE society. Not only that, but it is a governmental commitment to strengthening the state’s sustainability and competitiveness indicators by making the UAE among the happiest countries in the world, in line with the National Strategy for Wellbeing 2031.”

'Success and distinction'

MoHAP added: “Amidst the global pandemic situation, the UAE, as always, has managed to turn the challenge into an opportunity for success and distinction — thanks to its resilience, accumulated expertise, and global leadership in being proactive and for its response and innovation in [implementing] preventive solutions.”

“Armed with the confidence and capabilities to overcome these challenging times and thanks to the sacrifices of the heroic teams on the frontline of defence, the UAE has achieved positive results in immunising the society and cultivating positivity and optimism among community members,” it added.

“The ministry has been keen to provide its services to patients. This includes telemedicine and virtual doctor services, in addition to the preventive guidelines for mental health to lend psychological and social support to members of society who are affected by the repercussions of COVID-19,” said MoHAP.