Dubai: The UAE reported 2,160 new coronavirus cases on Friday. The patients were diagnosed after 239,268 PCR tests were conducted. This brings the total number of cases detected in the country to 436,625.
The Ministry of Health and Prevention also announced 4 fatalities, taking the death toll due to COVID-19 and resulting complications to 1,428.
Over the pandemic period, a total of 34,913,667 tests have been conducted in the UAE.
On Friday, the Ministry also said 2,391 people made full recoveries. This brings the total number of recoveries in the UAE to 418,496.