The UAE on Friday crossed the 7 million-mark of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered so far as part of the country’s national vaccination drive.
The Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) announced on Friday that 143,680 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine were given in the past 24 hours. The total number of doses provided up to today stands at 7,124,146 with a rate of vaccine distribution of 72.03 doses per 100 people.
This is in line with the ministry's plan to provide the COVID-19 vaccine to all members of society and efforts to reach acquired immunity resulting from the vaccination, which will help reduce the number of cases and control the Covid19 virus.
Earlier in the day, the ministry announced the detection of 2,160 new coronavirus cases. The patients were diagnosed after 239,268 PCR tests were conducted. This brings the total number of cases detected in the country to 436,625.
The ministry announced 4 fatalities, taking the death toll due to COVID-19 and resulting complications to 1,428.
Over the pandemic period, a total of 34,913,667 tests have been conducted in the UAE.