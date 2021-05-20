Abu Dhabi: The Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine is now available at all 60 vaccination centres operated by the Abu Dhabi Health Services Company (Seha).
This means that residents 12 years and older can get vaccinated at Seha centres in Abu Dhabi, Dubai and the Northern Emirates. The facilities are also continuing to offer the Sinopharm vaccine to residents 16 years and older, the Abu Dhabi Media Office announced on Thursday.
The vaccines are available at drive-through facilities, clinics and dedicated vaccination centres, but residents must book an appointment beforehand.
Exempted groups
Those exempt from the receiving COVID-19 vaccines in Abu Dhabi Emirate include those who are currently or have recently been infected with COVID-19, volunteers in COVID-19 vaccine clinical trials, pregnant women, people vaccinated outside of the country, those who have severe allergies to vaccines or vaccine components, and members of the community with diseases proven to interact negatively with the vaccine. Residents can visit a Seha facility to apply for an exemption.
Book an appointment
To book an appointment, call Seha on 80050, visit https://www.seha.ae/covid-19-landing/, or download the Seha app.