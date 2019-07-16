Dubai: CosmeSurge, a leading cosmetic and aesthetic procedure clinic, has opened a new centre — its 15th branch in the UAE.

The clinic located on the second floor of Bareen International Hospital in Mohammad Bin Zayed City, Abu Dhabi, will provide high quality aesthetic and cosmetic dermatology and plastic surgery services. A team of six specialists in dermatology and aesthetic services provide facial rejuvenation, laser treatments, intravenous vitamin (IV) infusion therapy and more.

NMC Health’s Chief Operating Officer Michael Davis, who inaugurated the facility, which is the fourth clinic in Abu Dhabi, said: “We are excited about the opening of this new branch in the capital; the intention is to provide the community in Mohammad Bin Zayed City with exceptional health care and treatment options. With our focus on excellence and innovation, state-of-the-art facilities and highly qualified specialists and consultants, we will continue to set new benchmarks for aesthetics and cosmetic procedures in the region.”