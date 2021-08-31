Nutrition tips for mothers

Ensure you child’s lunch box is balanced and fresh with ingredients.

•Cook items for your child’s tiffin in the morning. One can prep in the night but actual cooking must be a few hours before the child eats to prevent any deterioration in the nutritional content of food items.

•Provide food in a compact ice bag to the child during the hot months to ensure food remains fresh and is not spoilt by the time the child reaches school.

•Proteins are a great source of energy. Choose lean meats and poultry, eggs, cottage cheese, yoghurt or soy based products. Ensure that at least one of these is part of your child’s breakfast or lunch option. Seafood or nuts must be avoided in school and provided in the other meals at home.

•Fruits: These are a natural source of fructose, enzymes and antioxidants. Gently train your child to stay away from processed sugar and junk foods and replace this with fruit in form of custard, smoothie or whole fruit. Stay away from fruit juices, as they are very high in calories and can lead to tendency to gain weight.

•Vegetables: Health ministry recommend at least 3-5 servings of vegetables in your child’s diet per day. This can be in the form of salad and cooked vegetables. Vegetables are a super source of vitamins and it is important to think of subtle ways of all kinds of vegetables ranging from the all the time favourites such as potatoes, sweet potatoes, tomatoes, cucumbers and peas to the less popular ones such as broccoli, capsicum, beans and dark green leafy vegetables in your child’s diet.

•Whole Grains: These are low on glycemic index and high on fibre, providing a great metabolic boost to the child’s digestion Make sure to incorporate whole grains in your child’s diet including, brown or wild rice, popcorn, quinoa, and whole wheat bread. This is a high source of fibre and improves digestion. Stay away from refined carbohydrates such as white bread, white pasta, cakes, and pastry that are the main reason for obesity and diabetes.

•Dairy: Encourage your children to consume dairy that is low in fat as it is a good source of calcium. Yoghurt is a food source of probiotic and very beneficial to the gut microbiome of the child

•Water: the importance of plain drinking water cannot be overemphasised in a child’s daily diet. Mothers must not replace water with other substitutes such as fruit juices or smoothies. Child must consume about 6-8 glasses of water each day to prevent dehydration and fatigue, which can affect immunity.