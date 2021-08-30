1 of 9
Jake Paul enters the arena prior to the fight against Tyron Woodley in their cruiserweight bout during a Showtime pay-per-view event at Rocket Morgage Fieldhouse in Cleveland, Ohio.
Image Credit: AFP
Former UFC champion Tyron Woodley enters the arena for what was billed as one of the top boxing crossover fights of the year.
Image Credit: AFP
Comedian Dave Chappelle arrives to watch the fight at Rocket Morgage Fieldhouse. Paul had a 3-0 career boxing record and was competing for the second time this year. He knocked out Ben Askren in the first round in April in under two minutes.
Image Credit: AFP
Woodley was making his professional boxing debut after a 27-fight MMA career, which included a three-year run as a dominant UFC welterweight champion.
Image Credit: AFP
The UFC parted ways with Woodley following his defeat to Vicente Luque in his last appearance in the octagon, a first-round submission loss at UFC 260 in March.
Image Credit: AFP
During the fighter announcements, Woodley caught some boos but he also had a fair amount of support in the stands while Paul, of course, got raucous applause during his announcement.
Image Credit: AFP
Paul, the 24-year-old YouTuber-turned-boxer, was rocked by a solid right hand which sent him into the ropes from 39-year-old Woodley in the fourth round. Paul then returned with a solid combo and started to fire with impunity.
Image Credit: AFP
Paul, who had had won his previous four fights within two rounds, won this one 77-75, 75-77, 78-74 on the scorecards. Paul showed his battling qualities to win a split decision after being dragged to the final bell by Woodley.
Image Credit: AFP
Paul and Woodley argued post-fight over a rematch that hinged on the loser getting a tattoo of the winner's name.
Image Credit: AFP