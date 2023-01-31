Dubai: The Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) today announced the patient records from 3,000 medical establishments registered under the national ‘Riayati’ database have been linked to ‘Malaffi’ and ‘NABIDH’ platforms.

Riayati is a digital healthcare platform for the National Unified Medical Record (NUMR) programme launched under the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai.

Ali Al Ajmi Ali Al Ajmi, director of the Digital Health Department, MoHAP, said: “This means patient records of the 3,000 medical facilities across seven emirates are linked. This will enable physicians to have quick access to patient records irrespective of the emirate they are living in and consulting.”

The announcement from MoHAP came on the sidelines of Arab Health 2023 being held at Dubai World Trade Centre.

Virtual clinic viewer

Al Ajmi said the system will greatly improve medical services to patients, thanks to the virtual clinical viewer that will enable patient data records to be seen in the most secure way by thousands of physicians across UAE. “The virtual clinic viewer will transfer medical patient records securely between establishments. So if someone is living in Abu Dhabi and visiting Dubai, if he happens to visit a clinic in Dubai, his patient records will be linked up to all medical establishments under Riayati.”

Al Ajmi said linking patient records will help in surveillance, forecast and leveraging technology. “What we are doing is ensuring our country is a data-oriented country. This will greatly increase the outcome of the medical process,” he added.

The MoHAP official also said the government entity is connected with technology partners to integrate into the new systems. “

We have used the highest standards within the healthcare process. As said, there are several benefits from a patient’s experience, from a physicians’ perspective. The aim is to provide a better service healthcare to the public. We don’t want to ask for more from the patient. It’s already there within the medical records for physicians to see. So the help is huge here,” said Al Ajmi.