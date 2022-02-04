In line with the UAE National agenda to bring down cancer-associated mortality, the department of oncology and hematology at the American Hospital Dubai has been transformed into a comprehensive cancer care centre

The Cancer Care Center at the American Hospital Dubai has remained a leading center of excellence for cancer care within the region since opening its medical campus in 2005. Through an integrated program and a passionate team led by American Board Certified Hematologists and Oncologists, the American Hospital Dubai Cancer Center provides Dubai with premium healthcare solutions.

According to the World Health Organisation, cancer is the second largest cause of global deaths, with 8.8 million fatalities in 2015. In UAE, after cardiovascular diseases, cancer remains the leading cause of death.

In line with the UAE National agenda to bring down cancer-associated mortality, the department of oncology and hematology at the American Hospital Dubai has been transformed into a comprehensive cancer care center. The center is focused on delivering world-class comprehensive cancer care ranging from preventative measures and early detection to the state of the art treatment and supportive services incorporating a multidisciplinary team framework that include members from various disciplines that include medical oncology, haematology, radiation oncology, surgical oncology, breast care clinic, palliative care, and pain, nutrition and health psychology.

The hospital’s vision is to create a culture that encourages and reinforces patient-centric care. It is utilising cutting-edge scientific data and innovative strategies with compassion to ensure that all those who are at risk and affected by cancer have access to the highest quality care.

The mission of American Hospital Dubai is to provide excellence in cancer care through outstanding programs that integrate quality patient care, education, research and collaboration with the world leading hospitals like Mayo Clinic as a Mayo Clinic network member (MCCN).

The hospital comprises of a well-trained and dynamic team of specialists armed with the latest equipment to offer various treatments for cancer patients, particularly haemato-oncology and bone marrow transplant, radiation oncology and also palliative care.

Bone marrow transplant

Bone marrow transplant or hematopoietic stem cell transplant is considered a lifesaving treatment. It is a crucial part of the standard care for certain types of blood cancers, solid tumors, and autoimmune diseases. The stem cells are harvested from the patient without the need for a donor; this procedure is an evidence-based treatment and a part of international guidelines for hematological cancers.

American Hospital Dubai has the the first and only facility for autologous hematopoietic stem cell/ Bone Marrow transplant in Dubai and a private hospital. The facility is a fully functional unit with in-house services such as a state-of-the-art laboratory, advanced treatment with chemotherapy, stem cell mobilization, collection, storage, and re-infusion of cells, with specialized rooms for patient care.

The unit has a team of European and US-qualified medical specialists, subspecialists, and allied staff, with an international affiliation for multidisciplinary case review and discussions.

The unit’s nurses are highly skilled in Bone Marrow Transplant (BMT) procedures, with experience in apheresis (separating blood components), cellular therapy, and post-transplant care.

American Hospital Dubai has a long-standing history as a well-established and highly reputed Cancer Center with excellence in service and patient care. Setting up the bone marrow and stem cell transplantation with cellular therapy service is another step towards delivering highly demanding and rewarding treatment for patients throughout the UAE.

Radiotherapy

Radiation therapy, commonly known as radiotherapy, uses high energy x-rays or gamma rays to treat diseases such as cancer by damaging the cancer cells DNA (genetic code). Radiation therapy is a localized type of treatment that uses state-of-the-art machinery (linear accelerator) to target the infected area whilst minimizing radiation induced toxicities to the healthy surrounding tissues.

Side effects of radiation therapy depend on the area being treated and the amount of radiation delivered. The most common side effects are fatigue and skin irritation. The attentive radiation oncology team at American Hospital closely monitors the side effects individually experienced by their patients and strives always to make them feel as comfortable and cared for as possible throughout their journey to wellness.

The oncology team provides patient-focused care based on international best practice guidelines utilizing modern radiation therapy techniques including IMRT, SBRT, SRS and RAPID ARC/VMAT. Image guided systems (kV, CBCT and MV Imaging) are used for position verification. IGRT insures treatment is as accurate as possible. Images are taken daily to confirm that you are in the correct treatment for your treatment using radiation treatment Dubai.

Radiation can be delivered both externally and internally. External radiation therapy is the most common method and focused from outside the body into the area affected by cancer. Internal radiotherapy is known as brachytherapy.You do not feel radiation as it is being delivered. Radiation Therapy is often in addition to other cancer treatments such as surgery, chemotherapy, and/or hormone therapy.

Palliative care

Dealing with the symptoms of any painful or serious illness can be one of life’s most difficult experiences. That’s why, American Hospital Dubai provides extra special care that can ease health-related journeys for individuals and their families and help to make you more comfortable. This especially tender branch of health science is called palliative care.