Abu Dhabi: From its inception in 1971 until December 2018, the Abu Dhabi Fund for Development (ADFD), the leading national entity for international development aid, has financed 78 health care projects in 16 countries with a total value of Dh4.1 billion, it was announced on Sunday.

According to the ADFD report, issued to mark World Health Day on April 7, the fund views health as one its priorities and is keen to support the sector in line with international efforts aimed at achieving the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals, directly contributing to Goal Three — Good Health and Wellbeing. To date, ADFD has also backed 18 health programme in collaboration with local institutions and international organisations, successfully providing vital supplies of vaccines and drugs to eradicate infectious diseases.