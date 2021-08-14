Abu Dhabi: Abu Dhabi Health Services Company (SEHA) has expanded its Mezyad Healthcare Centre in Al Ain, which is managed by Ambulatory Healthcare Services (AHS), to include a new building for specialty clinics to meet the community’s ongoing healthcare needs.
The new two-storey building comprises 14 rooms and provides a range of new specialty services, including cardiology, ophthalmology, ENT, orthopedics, premarital screening and counselling, and physiotherapy. Also, the new building is home to the recently renovated dermatology, general dentistry, orthodontic, prosthodontics, and oral surgery clinics.
More services
The centre, which is operational 2/7, provides an extensive range of services including family medicine services, such as women’s health, antenatal, well child, chronic disease, pre-university screening, preventive screening, vaccination, and travel medicine.
The centre, located in Mezyad area, also provides paediatric medicine, obstetrics and gynaecology, and nutrition services, in addition to ultrasound, lab, and pharmacy. Patients can book an appointment through SEHA’s call centre on 80050, its WhatsApp channel on 02410220 or through the SEHA app.
Serving the community
Dr Noura Al Ghaithi, acting CEO of AHS, said: “By expanding [the centre] and adding specialty clinics, we are broadening our services and offerings in efforts to provide a seamless and holistic treatment journey for all those in neighbouring areas. The Mezyad community and surrounding areas have witnessed significant growth in the recent years, and we look forward to the residents of these communities benefiting from the recently enhanced services.”