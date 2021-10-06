The Golden Visa recipients were shortlisted following a thorough selection process. Each doctor was appraised and nominated with their distinguished qualifications, performance and reputation taken into account. Image Credit: Shutterstock

Abu Dhabi: More than 500 doctors have been granted UAE Golden Visas for their efforts, and they have been additionally recognised recently as part of a virtual ceremony held by the emirate’s healthcare regulator.

The Department of Health (DoH), held the ceremony in cooperation with Abu Dhabi Residents Office (ADRO), a division of the Abu Dhabi Department of Economic Development (ADDED) that manages residential affairs.

“In implementation of the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, to grant Golden Visa to those supporting the healthcare system in the UAE, and given their continuous distinguished services, the DoH has recognised more than 500 doctors who obtained the Golden Visa in reflection of their efforts. This came as part of Abu Dhabi’s commitment to empower global talent and help them achieve their aspirations,” the DoH said in a statement on Wednesday.

The ceremony was held in the presence of the DoH leadership team, including Abdullah Al Hamed, DoH chairman of DoH, Dr Jamal Al Kaaabi, DoH undersecretary, of DOH and Hareb Al-Muhairi, advisor at the ADRO.

Shaping the future

“The healthcare sector plays an important role in shaping the future of Abu Dhabi and the UAE. Over the past year, we have seen the impact our healthcare professionals have made on our community. Supporting the vision of our leadership, they have consistently put health and the well-being of our community as top priority. They have provided the highest standards commitment, responsibility and sacrifice to ensure our community remains safe and healthy. Today, our healthcare sector enjoys a leading position regionally and globally as one of the best and most advanced, proven by the awards and accolades achieved by the emirate,” Al Hamed said.

“We are committed to offering as much support as possible to ensure our doctors and their families can continue to enjoy a stable and secure long-term residency and a high-quality life in the UAE. Our partnership with the ADRO to offer the Golden Visa is in direct support of our esteemed leadership’s vision. We look forward to maintaining Abu Dhabi as the leading destination for the best doctors from around the world to live and work,” he added.

More Golden Visas

The Golden Visa recipients were shortlisted following a thorough selection process. Each doctor was appraised and nominated with their distinguished qualifications, performance and reputation taken into account. As part of a continued push to attract talent to Abu Dhabi, safeguarding the emirate’s future, DoH and ADRO have also announced that more healthcare practitioners will be recognised, with additional groups of doctors scheduled to be rewarded with the Golden Visas.

“The ADRO was launched to provide the emirate’s community of families, creatives, professionals and investors with the highest quality of life. As always, we aim to offer support and services to international residents to ensure Abu Dhabi continues to be a place the world can call home. We have partnered with the DoH to do that and more, recognising the inspirational doctors who have made the emirate such a safe place to live, visit and work, while offering them a springboard to lead the most secure, stable and comfortable lives possible. We hope to open up a world of opportunities for many with these awards, and look forward to more partnerships with all government entities,” said Mohamed Ali Al Shorafa, ADDED chairman.

Empowering talent

The emirate’s healthcare sector has made great strides in recent years, with an influx of talent, investment in innovation, and government support enabling the growth of a modern, globally competitive healthcare ecosystem. The Special Talent Golden Visa for doctors therefore reiterates the importance of healthcare to the future and success of the region, with access to long-term residency aiming to allow Abu Dhabi’s exceptional healthcare professionals to settle in the emirate and enjoy added security, comfort and peace of mind.

The UAE’s Golden Visa is available in Abu Dhabi for global talent and investors. It provides successful applicants with visas for up to 10 years, with holders permitted to live, work and study in the emirate without the need of a national sponsor. A wide range of visa options are available to all applicants working, creating, studying, excelling and investing in the emirate’s key sectors, including healthcare.