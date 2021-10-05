Ajman: Sheikh Abdulaziz bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Chairman of Ajman Tourism Development Department, has issued orders for the purchase of 1,000 entry tickets to Expo 2020 Dubai at his own expense, to be gifted to Ajman Government employees to facilitate their visit to the global event.
This initiative is part of Sheikh Abdulaziz Al Nuaimi’s support for Expo 2020 Dubai and it comes as an encouragement for the employees to take advantage of this massive opportunity for growth and development.
Sheikh Abdulaziz Al Nuaimi stated that Expo 2020 Dubai constitutes a great international exhibition and one of the biggest commercial and economic events, where the UAE has heavily invested through its organisation of the global event and in making preparations to provide a professional and unprecedented experience to millions of visitors.
He also said: “In this regard, we seek to share this experience with the employees of Ajman Government and allow them to benefit from this opportunity, which will further expand their professional expertise and develop the emirate of Ajman as a whole.”