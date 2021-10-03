Dubai: The newly-established Dubai Council for Border Crossing Points Security has held its first meeting.
Sheikh Mansoor bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, chairman of Dubai’s Supreme Committee of Crisis and Disaster Management, chaired the first meeting of the new council.
Speaking at the meeting, Sheikh Mansoor said Dubai has established an integrated security system to enhance the emirate’s security capabilities, ensure the community’s safety and protect border crossing points through streamlined cooperation between various local and federal government entities.
He added that the move comes in line with the vision and directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai.
Meeting attendees
The first meeting of the council was also attended by Lieutenant General Mohammed Ahmed Al Marri, Vice Chairman of the Board; Sheikh Saeed bin Ahmed Al Maktoum; Major General Obaid Muhair bin Suroor; Major General Ahmed Mohammed bin Thani; Jamal Al-Hai; Ibrahim Hussain Ahli; Dr. Abdulla Busanad; Mohammed Al-Linjawi, and Omar Ali Salem Al Addidi, Secretary General of the Council.
Next phase
The meeting discussed the council’s objectives for the next phase, as well as the mechanisms to facilitate smooth coordination between government entities involved in border control at local and federal levels. The meeting also reviewed the tasks and responsibilities assigned to each member of the board.
Unifying regulations
The council seeks to ensure smooth coordination between various local and federal government entities involved in border control. It is also tasked with developing strategic border security plans and policies for the emirate in coordination with relevant entities, providing advice to the government on border control issues and unifying the regulations and security criteria for protecting borders in Dubai.