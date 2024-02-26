Abu Dhabi: The Abu Dhabi Agriculture and Food Safety Authority (ADAFSA) has launched the ‘One Health Biosecurity Programme’ to enhance integration between human, animal, plant and environmental health.
The Programme comprises eight initiatives aimed at establishing an effective surveillance system based on the monitoring of human, animal, plant and environmental health conditions in Abu Dhabi.
This includes analysing data to identify and assess risks and take the necessary preventive and corrective measures.
The programme focuses on developing policies and measures based on plans and programmes to reduce the spread of diseases and epidemics, promoting awareness and education on biosecurity requirements, and training cadres to apply best practices to enhance the sustainability of natural resources and protect them from pollution and over-exploitation.
The programme also aims to facilitate integration across various sectors, including health, agriculture, environment, industry, and education. It emphasises the exchange of information and data between stakeholders to develop joint plans and programmes in line with the strategic objectives of the initiative.
One Health Approach
The launch of the programme is in line with the ‘Joint International Action Plan on the One Health Approach for 2022-2026’.
The announcement was made during a workshop organised by ADAFSA, which was attended by international organisations affiliated to the United Nations, including the World Health Organisation (WHO), the World Organisation for Animal Health (WOAH), the Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO), the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP), as well as relevant federal and local government agencies.
Mouza Suhail Al Muhairi, Deputy Director-General for Regulatory and Administrative Affairs ADAFSA, said the programme’s launch in the presence of international organisations underscores the significance of international cooperation in promoting the concept of biosecurity and its comprehensive implementation.
The One Health Biosecurity Programme includes a steering committee, the One Health Committee – Abu Dhabi, which is responsible for developing plans and programmes, monitoring and evaluation, in accordance with the requirements of the One Health Approach.