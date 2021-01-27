Doctors at the Corniche Hospital's Women Health Centre in Abu Dhabi successfully removed a a giant fibroid weighing 10.7 kilograms during a surgery. Image Credit: Supplied

Abu Dhabi: A giant fibroid weighing 10.7 kilograms has been successfully removed from the uterus of a 32-year-old Emirati.

The benign mass, reportedly the largest single fibroid extracted in the UAE, was detected at the Corniche Hospital’s Women’s Health Centre after the patient reported symptoms like an irregular menstrual cycle, abdominal protrusion and difficulty in breathing and mobility. She had been experiencing the symptoms for over four years.

The patient said she had initially consulted a clinic, and doctors there had recommended that she undergo a hysterectomy — removal of the uterus. She however decided to get a second opinion and subsequently booked an appointment at the Corniche Hospital. Dr Fatma Al Hajeri, consultant obstetrician and gynecologist, reviewed the case, and then explained that the fibroid could be removed without removing the uterus.

According to a statement sent by the hospital on Wednesday, a similar surgery was performed last year by the hospital’s gynaecology consultants to remove 94 fibroids of varying sizes from a patient’s uterus. The fibroids had led to fertility issues, and the surgery was part of the patient’s pregnancy management plan.

Less invasive techniques

"This type of surgery uses less invasive techniques to surgically treat a wide range of gynaecologic conditions. It is associated with no or smaller incisions, less pain, shorter hospital stay and fewer complications,” said Linda Clark, chief executive officer at the hospital.

Uterine fibroids are benign tumours found in the uterus, which usually appear during a woman’s childbearing years. They range in size from small, microscopic lumps to giant lumps that can deform and enlarge the uterus. Fibroids can appear singly or in multiples, and in severe cases, they may expand and grow out of the uterus, reaching the rib cage and exerting pressure on the neighbouring organs.

Symptoms

Many women affected by uterine fibroids do not exhibit any symptoms, and the most common symptoms include heavy menstrual bleeding, menstrual periods lasting longer than a week, pelvic pressure or pain, frequent urination, difficulty in emptying the bladder, and constipation.

These fibroids are neither cancerous nor life-threatening but they can lead to complications or adverse conditions like haemoglobin deficiency or anaemia, which causes fatigue due to heavy blood loss.

Fibroid impact

Depending on their size and location in the uterus, fibroids can impact the ability to conceive. They can also increase the risk of complications during pregnancy such as restriction of fetal growth and induce early labour.