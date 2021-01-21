Dubai: Dubai Health Authority has directed all licensed hospitals and one-day surgery clinics to suspend all non-urgent surgical procedures until February 19.
Dubai Media Office said the move is in line with efforts to ensure the highest quality of care for the community.
The list of elective surgeries includes but is not limited to neurosurgical procedures, fractures and corrective orthopaedic procedures, cardiological and radiological interventions, stone and urological stent removals and other urgent procedures in general surgery, opthalmology, paediatrics, obstetrics, gynaecology and other specialitis, the Media Office added.