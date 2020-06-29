Abu Dhabi: The Abu Dhabi Department of Health, in cooperation with relevant entities, has successfully concluded a 10-day screening and testing campaign in Al Dhafrah’s industrial areas in Al Dhafra, having fully contained the spread of Covid-19 among the areas’ residents.
The campaign covered the industrial areas of Madinat Zayed, Ghayathi, Al Mirfa, Liwa and Al Sila.
Streamlined healthcare and support services to residents were provided as part of the National Screening Programme, which aims to provide Covid-19 testing for the largest possible number of Abu Dhabi residents.
The campaign provided free transportation to testing centres, and medical assessments were provided for 66,000 residents. Screening took place across 701 buildings
Additional preventative and precautionary health measures were provided to protect residents’ health and safety, including the provision 300,000 face masks. Multi-lingual education and awareness programmes outlining social distancing guidelines and the use of personal protection equipment (face masks and gloves), resulted in a high rate of adoption of preventative measures. As an additional gesture of support, 853,000 free meals were provided.
Volunteers and frontline workers from across the community dedicated their time and effort to support the campaign, which was widely welcomed by residents.