Geneva: In a significant collaboration aimed at addressing the humanitarian crisis in Sudan, the United Arab Emirates has committed $8 million to the World Health Organization (WHO).

This agreement, signed at the WHO headquarters in Geneva, will fund critical health initiatives in Sudan, aiming to alleviate the dire conditions faced by its population.

The agreement, formalized between the UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) and WHO, was signed on behalf of the UAE by Sultan Al Shamsi, Assistant Minister for International Development Affairs in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, and on behalf of WHO by Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, Director-General, in the presence of Lana Zaki Nusseibeh, Assistant Minister of Foreign Affairs for Political Affairs, at the WHO headquarters in Geneva.

This contribution is a part of the UAE’s broader commitment to global humanitarian relief and supports WHO’s efforts in providing essential healthcare services in conflict-impacted regions. The funds will specifically target healthcare infrastructure, emergency response capabilities, and disease prevention programs.

“The work done by the World Health Organization in Sudan is saving lives every day, and we believe it is essential to support this ongoing mission,” stated Lana Zaki Nusseibeh. “The UAE and the WHO have a long-standing partnership, which has benefited people in crisis situations throughout the region. We are committed to standing by the people of Sudan.”

Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus observed, “With support from partners and donors, the World Health Organization will continue to support the urgent health needs of the people of Sudan and the refugees in neighboring countries. We thank the UAE for this generous pledge. We must act together to protect the lives of the most vulnerable.”