Dubai: The third edition of the #DubaiDestinations winter campaign was launched by Brand Dubai, the creative arm of the Government of Dubai Media Office (GDMO), yesterday under the directives of Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Second Deputy Ruler of Dubai and Chairman of the Dubai Media Council.

The campaign puts the spotlight on unique places, activities and attractions that make Dubai one of the world’s most-loved winter getaways.

As part of the campaign, Brand Dubai has partnered with the Supreme Committee Overseeing Hatta Development to launch the inaugural edition of the Hatta Festival, a vibrant celebration of culture, sports and family entertainment in the heart of Dubai’s picturesque mountain region.

Being held from December 15 to 31 at the newly-developed Leem Lake in Hatta and the Hatta Wadi Hub, the festival is the centrepiece of the third edition of the #DubaiDestinations winter campaign.

The Hatta Festival serves as a platform to explore what makes Hatta a unique place to visit and explore, encompassing exceptional destinations. Image Credit: Supplied

Best winter destination

Running until February 2024, the latest season of the #Dubai Destinations campaign seeks to tell the story of Dubai’s emergence as one of the world’s best winter destinations. Over the next two months, the campaign will unfold with captivating narratives from diverse sources on the emirate’s unique winter activities and experiences.

The launch of the ‘Hatta Festival’ aligns with the leadership’s directives to transform Hatta into a prominent business, investment and tourism destination. It also aims to highlight the historical importance and natural and archaeological wonders of the area, contributing to raising its profile as a key tourist destination that draws visitors from across the globe.

The festival serves as a platform to explore what makes Hatta a unique place to visit and explore, encompassing exceptional destinations, cultural events, sporting activities, dining experiences and luxury resorts.

Mona Al Marri, Vice Chairperson and Managing Director of the Dubai Media Council and Director General of the GDMO, expressed her appreciation for the key role played by the Supreme Committee Overseeing Hatta Development, chaired by Mattar Al Tayer, Commissioner General for the Infrastructure, Urban Planning and Well-Being Pillar, in developing exceptional projects and initiatives dedicated to enhancing the quality of life and enriching the experiences of residents and visitors in the area.

Global tourism hub

“We are excited to introduce the Hatta Festival as part of the new #DubaiDestinations winter campaign, providing residents and visitors with a unique opportunity to immerse themselves in the beauty and charm of the Hatta region. By enabling people to closely engage with the culture, heritage and natural splendour of this enchanting region, the festival plays a crucial role in enhancing the depth of Dubai’s destination offerings and further raising its status as a global tourism hub,” Al Marri said.

“Dubai has made a mark on the global tourism map as one of the world’s most sought-after winter destinations. The Hatta region adds a compelling dimension to the experiences that Dubai offers during this season. This is why we have chosen the area as a central focus of the campaign, aligning with the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, to transform Dubai into the world’s best city to live and visit. By drawing more visitors to the Hatta region, the campaign will further strengthen the area’s profile as a leading destination both for national and international audiences,” Her Excellency said.

Building on the successes of previous editions, the latest #DubaiDestinations campaign will weave together rich and compelling storylines that showcase the emirate’s outstanding winter offerings even after the Hatta Festival concludes, Al Marri noted. “Using interactive content on multiple platforms, the campaign invites residents and visitors to be part of the story of Dubai’s growth as one of the world’s best winter destinations. Drawing together multiple perspectives on the experiences that set Dubai apart as a preferred destination in the cooler months of the year, the campaign seeks to capture the emirate’s spirit as a distinctive winter destination.”

Picturesque Leem Lake

Leem Lake, the focal point of the festival, is a three-hectare lake in the Hatta area in the heart of the mountainous region. The lake offers visitors views of breathtaking landscapes and sunset scenes amidst the Hatta mountains.

Featuring diverse activities and attractions for families and children of all ages, the Hatta Festival aims to showcase the uniqueness of the region and its recent development as an eco-friendly destination. The festival also aims to promote Hatta’s cultural, historical and natural treasures, and encourage visitors to enjoy its unique landscapes and recreational activities.

In partnership with Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) and the Department of Economy and Tourism (DET), the festival will feature a range of activities including traditional musical performances, light displays, food and beverage pop-ups, sports and live entertainment, providing families an intimate experience of Hatta’s culture, cuisine and natural grandeur.

Nasser BuShehab, CEO of the Planning and Governance Sector of Dubai Municipality, said key development initiatives focused on enhancing Hatta’s tourism appeal, and making it more attractive to visitors by showcasing its diverse natural attractions and entertainment offerings, are progressing rapidly. Highlighting the importance of the new Hatta Festival, he said the event will play a vital role in strengthening Dubai’s overall destination value proposition. BuShehab also noted that Dubai Municipality’s extensive projects in Hatta are driven by a commitment to ensuring the efficient use of natural resources, preserving the region’s rich heritage, and safeguarding its natural environment.

Hussain Al Banna, CEO of the Strategy and Corporate Governance Sector of RTA, said the Hatta Festival forms part of a comprehensive plan to develop the region and highlight its unique natural attractions. He said the infrastructure of the region has been developed through collaborations between various key authorities to meet the needs of the local residents and visitors. The development covers biking trails, traffic solutions and parking expansions, among others. RTA’s sustainable transport services have contributed to a 40% reduction in congestion in the area, he added.

Ahmed Al Khaja, CEO of Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment (DFRE), said that the unique natural features of the Hatta region enrich Dubai’s attractiveness as a global tourism destination. He highlighted the efforts of the Supreme Committee Overseeing Hatta Development in preserving the area’s distinctive identity. Al Khaja stated that the festival will showcase a range of entertainment events and activities strategically located for easy access by Hatta visitors. He mentioned that Hatta Wadi Hub will offer various heritage tourism experiences and feature the participation of 50 local businesses from the area.

Salem Belyouha, CEO of the Media Content Sector at Dubai Media, said that Dubai Media has completed all preparations to ensure full coverage of the event’s festivities. The Dubai TV team will be on field to cover all the cultural and entertainment events and activities taking place at the festival, he said. Moreover, they will engage with festival visitors through daily competitions organised as part of two popular programmes airing on Dubai TV.

Abdullah Hamdan bin Dalmouk, CEO of the Hamdan bin Mohammed Heritage Center, said the Hatta Festival will spotlight the unique cultural and heritage experiences offered by the Hatta region. In coordination with Brand Dubai, the Center plans to organise various heritage and poetry competitions during the festival. These initiatives form part of the Dubai government’s deep commitment to preserving and celebrating the unique historical significance and cultural wealth of the Hatta region, he added.

Shaima Al Suwaidi, Director of Brand Dubai, underscored that the Hatta Festival serves as an open invitation for the Emirati community, residents and visitors to delve into the enchanting beauty of the Hatta region, showcasing its distinctive natural wonders.