Dubai: Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, on Wednesday met with Sheikh Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah, Prime Minister of Kuwait, who is leading the Kuwaiti delegation participating in the World Government Summit 2022 in Dubai.
Sheikh Hamdan welcomed Sheikh Sabah and the accompanying delegation at a meeting held on the sidelines of the World Government Summit at Expo 2020 Dubai, in the presence of Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy Ruler of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance, and Lt. General Sheikh Saif Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Interior.
The two leaders discussed the growing bilateral relations between the two countries across various fields, under the leadership of UAE President Sheikh Khalifa Bin Zayed Al Nahyan and Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, the Emir of Kuwait.
Government performance
Sheikh Hamdan commended Kuwait’s efforts to enhance government performance and boost the capabilities of the sector through various initiatives, such as the Knowledge Index for Public Institutions, which was launched in cooperation with the World Bank at the World Government Summit. The Summit serves as a platform to launch major initiatives, ideas and projects that seek to raise the efficiency of government work, His Highness said.
The Prime Minister of Kuwait congratulated the UAE on the successful hosting of the World Government Summit 2022, as well as Expo 2020 Dubai, which is being held for the first time in the Middle East, Africa and South Asia region. Sheikh Sabah praised the unique development model adopted by the UAE that has enabled it to grow rapidly and sustainably.
Regional and global developments
The meeting also discussed regional and global developments and various challenges facing the world, which requires greater solidarity to overcome them. The two leaders also stressed the importance of strengthening cooperation to further the interests of both nations as well as the Gulf region.
The meeting was also attended by Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, Chairman of Dubai Civil Aviation Authority and Chairman and Chief Executive of Emirates Airline and Group; Sheikh Mansoor bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairman of Dubai Sports Council, as well as a number of ministers and officials.