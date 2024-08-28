Oustanding cadets

Sheikh Hamdan honoured outstanding cadet officers graduating from the military college, wishing them success in serving the nation and contributing to the marvellous development journey of the nation under the leadership of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, UAE President and Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces.

Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum honouring the cadet officers at the graduation ceremony of the 41st and 42nd batch of cadet officers of the Zayed II Military College in Al Ain. Image Credit: DMO

Sheikh Hamdan observed that the visionary leadership and directives of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, enabled the UAE to continually showcase the highest levels of future readiness and preparedness in its development strategies.

This approach ensures that the country can capitalise on every opportunity for progress and growth while at the same time maintaining the capability to rise to any challenges that might arise. This vision also serves as the cornerstone for the Armed Forces as they advance their defensive capabilities and enhance operational efficiency.

Foreign students

Sheikh Hamdan also congratulated foreign students graduating from the Zayed II Military College, wishing them success in their military careers. He praised the role played by the Zayed II Military College in equipping generations of military officers with the knowledge and skills to serve the country with distinction.