Gulf News has launched the UAE Growth and Investment Forum , a key event in a seminar series showcasing investment opportunities in the UAE. Taking place on September 19 at the Goldolphin Ballroom at Jumeirah Emirates Towers, the conference emphasises the UAE's rising importance as a major business and entrepreneurial hub in the Middle East.

As the UAE accelerates its efforts to meet the targets of The National Agenda for Entrepreneurship and SMEs, which aims to position the country as an entrepreneurial nation by 2031 and increase the number of start-ups to one million, this event is especially timely. It provides a powerful platform for both local and international entrepreneurs and companies to explore the diverse opportunities available in the UAE.

What: UAE Growth and Investment Forum

When: September 19

Where: Goldolphin Ballroom, Jumeirah Emirates Towers, Dubai

Featuring a distinguished roster of speakers, the forum is designed to include a mix of panels, fireside chats, and networking sessions. Attendees will learn about the UAE’s business environment, strategies for managing corporate tax, VAT, and legal issues, securing funding for business acceleration, and adapting to market changes. UAE Growth and Investment Forum offers critical insights and actionable strategies to operate efficiently in the UAE’s fast evolving economy.

“Over the past year, Gulf News has hosted a series of seminars on investment, taxation, and business set-up in the UAE, focusing on advancing the investment landscape,” said David George, Publisher, Gulf News Commercial Publishing.

“Building on the success of the Invest UAE seminar in June, which featured top experts from free zones, accounting, taxation, legal, and business incorporation sectors, we are launching this new seminar to help entrepreneurs and businesses leverage the UAE’s dynamic environment and contribute to its innovation and growth,” George says.

Strategic focus areas

The seminar will address several key topics central to the UAE's business environment. The keynote address will discuss the regulatory reforms improving the ease of doing business, highlighting why the UAE stands out as a prime destination for entrepreneurs from across the world.

Panels will explore the role of free zones in driving SME success and advancing the UAE's transition towards a knowledge-based economy. Additionally, discussions will cover emerging investment sectors, from disruptive tech ventures to sustainable energy and healthcare, identifying where SMEs and new businesses should focus for future growth.

Another panel featuring some of the UAE’s top taxation consultants will explore how the newly-introduced tax regime enhances auditing and accounting practices and aligns with international standards, redefining the business landscape for local and multinational companies alike.

The UAE's real estate market offers attractive investment opportunities, including the chance to secure a Golden Visa and achieve steady financial returns. The forum features an exclusive panel on the real estate sector, which will explore why this is the right time to invest in properties. Expert insights will guide both seasoned investors as well as first-time buyers through essential planning and legal considerations.

“Based on industry feedback from our Invest UAE seminar in June, we are launching the exclusive UAE Growth and Investment Forum to support business growth and acceleration. This event will feature comprehensive discussions on key business issues and encourage collaboration among businesses, entrepreneurs, and regulatory bodies,” says Tina Bhakthavalsalan, Sales Manager - Supplements, Contract Publishing and Events.

“Sponsorship opportunities for UAE Growth and Investment Forum are still available, and we invite the the UAE’s business community to contribute to the success of this edition.”