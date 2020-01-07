Prohibited items were hidden and sold to customers in other foodstuffs

Sharjah: Sharjah Municipality has closed a grocery store in the emirate after it was found to be selling prohibited materials hidden in foodstuffs to gain illegal profit, according to Khalifa Al Suwaidi, head of the Municipality’s inspection team.

The foodstuffs, which were sold to customers in secret, were stored in a manner that lacked hygeine standards and posed a threat to public health.

Inspectors seized the materials and ordered them to be destroyed. It also confiscated all products in the shop and warned other retailers about selling prohibited products to customers, especially children.

Al Suwaidi also advised the public to avoid and report any such shops or shopkeepers involved in the trade of prohibited substances.

The Municipality has organised several inspections to combat such activities. These campaigns come in line with the city’s control and cleanliness objectives. Such campaigns educate the community on the importance of abiding by laws and regulations.