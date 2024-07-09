Dubai: The Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation (MOHRE) has announced that it has upgraded and streamlined the process for cancellation of a worker’s permit.
This is in line with the UAE’s Zero Government Bureaucracy Programme, it said.
According to the ministry, the upgradation will ensure that customers are provided with a hassle-free experience.
The ministry has integrated all cancellation types into one unified bundle.
It has eliminated document requests from two to none and has minimised the number of fields from seven to two.
Automatic approvals will be enabled, while processing time has been reduced from three minutes to 45 seconds only.