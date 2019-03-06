H.E. Dr Maitha bint Salem Al Shamsi and H.H. Sheikh Nahayan Mabarak Al Nahayan Image Credit: ABLF

Your Excellency, what are the big initiatives that make the UAE a unique place for women and families?

Responsibility is trust, principles and values. To carry out these responsibilities, sincerity is key, but devotion and creativity is important too. As women who are part of the workforce, we need to maintain sustainable efforts to keep up with the new developments. Thanks to the strategic vision of our leaders who spare no efforts to ensure that we receive the best, we are able to live and work in a country that follows international standards.

Yogesh Mehta, H.E. Mona Al Marri, H.E. Khaldoon Khalifa Al Mubarak, H.E. Dr Maitha bint Salem Al Shamsi and H.E. Shaukat Aziz Image Credit: ABLF

The UAE is a role model, a nation where women can work, care for their families and thrive. The roles and responsibilities undertaken by Emirati women have led to a glorious renaissance in our beloved country.

One main pillar in this renaissance of Emirati women is wise and mature leadership, and the exceptional guidance of H.H. Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, Mother of the Nation.

In a world dominated by turmoil and conflict, I believe that women are capable of disseminating Islamic culture and instilling its spirit in the new generation. This capability is closely linked with women’s education and the guarantee of living in a community which provides equal rights and obligations. Based on this belief, I am committed to working relentlessly to ensure that women remain fundamental partners in the growth and development process. I will continue to support women wherever they are, empowering them to manifest their status as the key to peace in our present world. - H.H. Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, Mother of the Nation

How can leadership platforms like the ABLF offer leadership lessons to the world?

Leaders are known by their efficiency in carrying out responsibilities and their creativity. They overcome barriers and are not discouraged by challenges. They are accomplished, possess a strong will and show no complacency. They realise that the accomplishments of today are to be followed by new achievements tomorrow.

H.E. Dr Maitha bint Salem Al Shamsi and H.H. Sheikh Nahayan Mabarak Al NahayanH.E. Dr Sultan Al Jaber, Malini N Menon, H.H. Sheikh Nahayan Mabarak Al Nahayan, Meghna Menon, H.E. Dr Amal Abdullah Al Qubaisi, H.H. Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, H.E. Dr Maitha bint Salem Al Shamsi and H.E. Hussain Jasim Al Nowais Image Credit: ABLF

By honouring distinguished people at the ABLF, the platform is able to showcase developments in the world today.