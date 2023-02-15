Dubai: From high mountains and historical forts, the emirate of Fujairah has grown to become a major global hub for maritime transport and tourism and is marching towards a sustainable future, the emirate’s Crown Prince said at the World Government Forum 2023 in Dubai on Wednesday.

Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad Al Sharqi, Crown Prince of Fujairah, spoke about Fujairah’s Strategic Outlook in the presence of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai and other dignitaries from around the world.

“I would like to reiterate that we are taking rapid steps towards sustainable development projects,” said the Crown Prince.

Under the directives of His Highness Sheikh Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Fujairah, he said the emirate is making great strides in most aspects of life.

He pointed out that Fujairah has an advanced position in providing logistical support in the region. “Fujairah Port is ranked first in the Middle East and third globally in supplying fuel. Fujairah Port will be transformed with Dh6billion.”

Fujairah Oil Industry Zone

He spoke about the plans to increase the number of piers in the port and the storage capacity. “We have Fujairah Oil Industry Zone which attracts major global oil companies,” he said.

He said efforts are on to increase the oil storage capacity. ADNOC has been building the world’s largest underground oil storage facility in Fujairah, with an aim to add 42 million barrels of storage.

Apart from having an advanced petrochemical sector, he pointed out that Fujairah also exports mining products worth billions of dirhams. “Our rocks and minerals can be used in various industries.”

Local companies

The Crown Prince said the emirate is encouraging local companies to boost local economy. Based on our 2040 comprehensive plan, transportation and infrastructure have become most important sectors of growth. The national project of Etihad Rail connecting Fujairah will be a quantum leap in the transportation sector, he said.

“Nature has blessed us and the diversity in architecture has become a point of attraction. We are expecting tourism sector to witness continuous growth.”

Pointing out that the Ruler has established various projects to provide a dignified life to the residents, the Crown Prince said the emirate believes that the “road map building cities will never be complete without building our people.”

Seize the opportunity

It is important for individuals to evolve and seize opportunities. The emirate has several projects to support cognitive development and cultural heritage.