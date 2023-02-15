Dubai: His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, today met with UAE ambassadors and representatives of UAE diplomatic missions abroad.
The meeting, held on the sidelines of the closing day of the World Government Summit, was held in the presence of Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai.
During the meeting, Sheikh Mohammed highlighted the success of the UAE’s diplomatic initiatives aimed at promoting the country’s message of peace and conveying its stance on various regional and global issues. He further stressed the role of diplomacy in communicating an accurate picture of the UAE’s remarkable development journey, which is set to reach greater heights under the leadership of UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.
Highlighting the UAE’s keenness to enhance collaboration with nations across the world, Sheikh Mohammed said: “Over the last 50 years, the UAE’s diplomatic initiatives have proven to be very effective. Today, UAE’s diplomacy continues to support our national objectives,” His Highness said.
He underscored the vital and influential role played by UAE diplomacy, under the leadership of Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, in strengthening the UAE’s leadership globally and promoting cooperation with other nations.
He praised the efforts of UAE’s diplomatic missions in serving the nation and its people. He also urged them to continue working to build bridges of cooperation between the UAE and other countries.
The 10th edition of the World Government summit, which concluded on Wednesday, brought together more than 250 ministers and over 10,000 government officials, thought leaders and experts from across the world. The Summit featured more than 220 sessions. Over 300 global speakers shared their vision and discussed ideas and strategies for shaping a new future for governments.