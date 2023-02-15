Dubai: His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, announced the conclusion of the 10th edition of the World Government Summit, which foresees the future for the good of mankind.
“Today, we concluded the World Government Summit in its 10th edition. 10,000 experts and government officials, 80 international organisations, 80 agreements signed between participating countries. WGS represents our country that brings the world together; a summit that predicts the future and represents the good for humanity,” Sheikh Mohammed tweeted.