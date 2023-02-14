Watch: World Government Summit 2023 Day 2 in Dubai

After an action-packed Day One of the World Government Summit in Dubai, where heads of state, ministers and hundreds of government officials debated the future of government, the state of the global economy and climate action, the Day 2 of the Summit also promises a compelling agenda. Heads of global organisations including António Guterres, Secretary General, United Nations and Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, Director General, World Health Organisation will address the Summit and tell us what is next for the world.

Forums addressing the role of women in government and the future of education and ceremonies to give away the Best Minister Award and World Data Visualisation Awards are also slated to take place today. The day’s activities will kick off with Ohood Al Roumi, Minister of State for Government Development and the Future, UAE, Vice Chair, World Government Summit addressing the Women in Government Forum and a keynote address from Faisal Al Bannai, Secretary General, Advanced Technology Research Council. These will be followed by a thought-stirring conversation between Jeffrey Katzenberg, Co-founder, DreamWorks and actor and UN Goodwill Ambassador Idris Elba.

World leaders Maeen Abdulmalik Saeed, Prime Minister of Yemen; and Prithvirajsing Roopun, President, Republic of Mauritius; and Macky Sall, President, Republic of Senegal and Chairperson of the African Union; and Edi Rama, Prime Minister, Republic of Albania will also be speaking at the Summit on Tuesday.

The day’s activities include a session titled ‘AI-augmented Governance: Responsibility and Accountability’ featuring Nick Clegg, President of Global Affairs, Meta and Omar Sultan Al Olama, Minister of State for Artificial Intelligence, Digital Economy and Remote Work Applications, UAE.

This forum is a space that brings champions together: Ohood Al Roumi

Ohood Al Roumi, Minister of State for Government Development and the Future, UAE, Vice Chair, World Government Summit : This forum is a space that brings champions together, women and men who are driving change by advancing women inclusion and enablement in government.

It is here where we come together to share our stories and experiences to gain insight and to find inspiration and to strengthen our network of support, because we still have more work to do. So let us discuss how can we catalyse our efforts to inspire women in government? How can we amplify our voices and how can we scale our impact?

Women in Government Forum is about to start

The RTA Hall where the Women in Government Forum is about to start is fast filling up with men and women alike. The speakers include Ohood Al Roumi, Minister of State for Government Development and the Future, UAE, Vice Chair, World Government Summit, Najla Bouden Romdhan, the first female prime minister both in Tunisia and the Arab world, Jessica Alupo, Vice President, Republic of Uganda, Kersti Kaljulaid, the fifth President, Republic of Estonia, Rania Al-Mashat, Minister of International Cooperation, Egypt and Mona Al Marri, Vice President of the UAE Gender BalanceC ouncil among others.

