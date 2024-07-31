Tehran: Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, UAE Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, yesterday met with Speaker of Iran’s Parliament, Mohammad Bagher Qalibaf, in Tehran.
During the meeting, they discussed bilateral relations between the UAE and the Islamic Republic of Iran and ways to bolster them to serve the mutual interests of the two countries.
The two sides reviewed an array of regional and international issues of common interest, especially developments in the Middle East.
The meeting was attended by Abdullah bin Touq Al Marri, Minister of Economy; Mohammed Hassan Al Suwaidi, Minister of Investment; Khalifa Shaheen Al Marar, Minister of State; Dr. Ali Rashid Al Nuaimi, Chairman of the Defense, Interior and Foreign Affairs Committee at the Federal National Council (FNC); Dr. Tariq Humaid Al Tayer, First Deputy Speaker of the FNC; and Saif Mohammed Al Zaabi, UAE Ambassador to Iran.