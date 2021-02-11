Dubai: Liverpool legend Ian Rush has received the Gold Card residency visa from the UAE. Major General Mohammad Ahmad Al Marri, Director of the General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs (GDRFA) in Dubai, welcomed Rush at the GDRFA headquarters to present the Gold Card Visa.
The Welsh former professional footballer who had played for Liverpool is the club’s all-time leading goal-scorer, having scored a total of 346 goals in all competitions with the club. “It’s great to get the UAE Gold Visa. Dubai is incredible. It’s the only place in the world that people can connect with,” said Rush in a video posted by GDRFA-Dubai.
Big names from sports who have been granted the UAE Gold Visa include Cristiano Ronaldo, Luis Figo, Paul Pogba, Roberto Carlos, Romelu Lukaku, Miralem Pjanic, Didier Drogba, Samuel Eto’o and world number one tennis player Novak Djokovic.
Liverpool ambassador Rush won a number of trophies during his time at the club, including the First Division title five times, the FA Cup three times, the League Cup five times and the European Cup twice.
Read more
In addition to his team trophies, Rush, 61, had won numerous individual awards, including the PFA Young Player of the Year award in 1983 and the PFA Player of the Year, First Division Golden Boot and European Golden Boot in 1984. He was also an important member of the Wales national side and won 73 caps, scoring 28 goals from 1990 to 1996.
The granting of the Gold Card Visa follows the UAE Cabinet’s move to provide long-term residency permits to creators, scientists and entrepreneurs based on their contribution and influence on society.