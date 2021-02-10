Sharjah: From tomorrow, February 11, all those planning to visit any premises of Sharjah Police must present a negative PCR test report before entry. This new measure was announced by the Sharjah Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Committee in Sharjah, as part of a number of a set of precautionary measures set by Sharjah Police General Command to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
The committee approved the mandatory PCR test for all customers who wish to enter the main building of the Sharjah Police command or its buildings in other parts of the emirate. This includes all customer happiness centres as well.
Only those customers who have a negative PCR test report, with a validity not exceeding 48 hours after receiving the result, will be permitted to enter. Those who have been vaccinated under the national vaccination programme and volunteers who are a part of clinical studies of vaccines will be permitted to enter without a PCR test report.
Read more
Sharjah Police have advised all its customers to complete their transactions through the ‘Sharjah Police’ smart app or through the ‘police station in your phone’ service available on the MOI UAE application. The use of these online services will help customers accomplish their transactions conveniently, without the need for physically attending the service centres, which will in turn help save time and effort and meet the precautionary measures that have been put in place in view of the COVID-19 outbreak.