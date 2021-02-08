The leak of vital documents is a criminal act in line with the laws in force in Dubai

Illustrative image Image Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Dubai: The relevant authorities in Dubai have succeeded in identifying people who attempted to leak some government documents through messaging applications and social media platforms.

This was revealed by the General Secretariat of the Dubai Executive Council, which highlighted the importance of commitment to policies and procedures used in the dissemination and exchange of government information and maintaining confidentiality and privacy.

The secretariat also underlined the need to enhance transparency and governance rules on the dissemination and exchange of information and data, while considering punitive measures when it comes to leaking confidential and sensitive government documents

It stressed that the leak of vital documents is a criminal act in line with the relevant laws in force in the emirate. Legal procedures are under way in this regard.

According to article 33 of the Dubai Government Human Resources Management Law No. 8 of 2018 states that every employee must maintain the confidentiality of the information he has access to in his official role as a government employee – during and after his service period - and not disclose it to others either in writing or orally. This applies to any information regarding the government; his place of employment; or information related to any government entity unless he obtains prior written permission from the Director General or is required to disclose that information at the request of a judicial authority or government entity authorised under a relevant legislation.

In addition, the Code of Ethics and Professional Conduct Document for government employees, which has been approved by His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, and Chairman of The Executive Council, emphasises the importance of not publishing or circulating official data and documents through social media or other means.

The General Secretariat of The Executive Council of Dubai stated that government information and data represent sources of national wealth and government agencies should spare no effort to protect it.

The General Secretariat also highlighted the importance of classifying all government documents to protect systems and information from leaks or manipulation. Government agencies must take all the measures and precautions necessary to classify and protect sensitive and confidential government data, in order to avoid any misuse.

It noted that Dubai is a regional pioneer in providing, managing and protecting data, and achieving a balance between facilitating the smooth exchange of information and maintaining its confidentiality. Enhancing transparency and establishing governance rules regarding data dissemination and exchange is one of the most prominent objectives of Law No. (26) of 2015 ‘Data Dissemination and Exchange in the Emirate of Dubai’ enacted six years ago, as well as the Smart Dubai Department’s policies on data classification, data protection, associated intellectual property rights, Dubai data usage and technical standards.