Dubai: His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, has sworn in four new DIFC Courts judges, including the first ever Emirati female judge.
The virtual swearing-in ceremony was attended by Dubai Crown Prince Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum and Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy Ruler of Dubai.
Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid affirmed the importance of raising the capabilities of the UAE judiciary and providing more leadership opportunities for young Emiratis in one of the government’s most important sectors. He said developing Emirati talent in the judicial sector supports the government’s objectives of protecting the community and safeguarding people’s rights. He praised the role of Emirati women in shaping the future of the country, saying they have repeatedly proven their competence in high-level positions.
The four DIFC Courts judges sworn in include Court of First Instance Judges Nassir Hashim Nasser Abdulalla Al Nasser and Maha Khalid Mohammed Al Mheiri; Court of Appeal Judges Lord Angus James Scott Glennie and Sir Peter Henry Gross.
Al Mheiri is the first Emirati female judge to be appointed in the common law in the UAE. She and Al Nasser are graduates of the Emiratisation programme of DIFC Courts launched ten years ago to support the Dubai International Financial Centre’s Emiratisation efforts across its sectors.