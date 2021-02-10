A minor Cabinet reshuffle, introducing two new faces, was approved by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai.
Sheikh Mohammed on Wednesday announced the Cabinet reshuffle in the presence of Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces.
Sheikh Shakhbout bin Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan has been appointed Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, replacing Dr. Anwar Mohammed Gargash, while Khalifa Shahin Al Murr, has been appointed minister of state.
Dr. Gargash has been appointed as a diplomatic adviser to the President. Zaki Nusseibeh, who was the Minister of State, has been appointed as a cultural adviser to the President.
Sheikh Mohamed bin Rashid and Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed honoured Dr. Gargash and Nusseibah with the Order of the Union in recognition of their outstanding efforts and role in serving the nation.