The Department of Economic Development in Abu Dhabi, in cooperation with the Abu Dhabi Quality and Conformity Council, launched an inspection campaign on Wednesday to ensure the availability of necessary goods and their conformity to the required weights and specifications. Image Credit: Mariam Al Serkal/Gulf News Archives

Abu Dhabi: Authorities in Abu Dhabi have started inspections across bakeries and pastry shops as part of its measures to ensure the availability of goods in the emirate.

The inspection campaign was launched following Tuesday’s message delivered by His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, who reassured all UAE nationals and residents that the nation is able to “provide all required food and medical supplies continuously and indefinitely.”

In accordance with Federal Law No 24 of 2006 regarding Consumer Protection and its Executive Regulations, the Department of Economic Development in Abu Dhabi and the Abu Dhabi Quality and Conformity Council announced that it has implemented an inspection and control campaign on bakeries and pastries shops “to ensure the availability of necessary goods and their conformity to the required weights and standards and specifications.”

A meeting was also held with businessmen in the retail sector to determine their readiness to meet customers’ needs. The meeting discussed the importance of setting fixed prices for goods and services, and adhering to them in accordance with the directives issued by Sheikh Mohamed Bin Zayed.

Gulf News previously reported Sheikh Mohamed’s reassurance that the world will survive the current challenging circumstances amid the coronavirus outbreak.

On the challenges faced by several world countries in relation to food and medical supplies, Sheikh Mohamed reiterated that all UAE nationals and residents that the nation is able to “provide all required food and medical supplies continuously and indefinitely.”

“There are a lot of things the State is doing which we can’t reveal to the public. However, our officials in charge know pretty well that medications and food supplies are a red line in the UAE. I’d like to reassure every citizen and resident of the UAE that our country is infinitely able to supply everyone with all the food and medicine they could ever need. We are well prepared to face any challenge that arises. We have started our preparation ahead of Coronavirus, and thank God, the UAE is now secure and stable. We have an advanced infrastructure and well geared for all challenges whatsoever they are.”

Federal Law No. 24 of 2006 on Consumer Protection

The Federal Law No. 24 of 2006 on Consumer Protection defines consumer's rights and obligations and outlines certain protection measures to fight monopoly, overpricing and fraudulent commercial activities against consumers.

According to the law, UAE consumers are granted the following rights:

The Right to Safety

To be protected from products, production processes and services that may cause harm to health and safety.

The Right to Know

To know the accurate information concerning the goods and services, such as the origin of products, expiry date and ingredients of food items.

The Right to Choose

To have multiple options of items and services at competitive prices and quality.

The Right to Representation

To express opinions to develop the goods, services, prices and availability.

The Right to Be Informed

To acquire knowledge and skill and awareness of consumer rights and responsibilities through continuous awareness programmes.

A new consumer protection law

In 2019, the UAE Cabinet approved the issuing of a new federal law on consumer protection which is in line with the Unified Law on Consumer Protection of the Gulf Cooperation Council Countries (GCC). The new law aims to: