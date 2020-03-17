Purported letter from CEO of shopping malls says 12pm-8pm are new timings

Dubai: Shops in malls operated by Majid Al Futtaim (MAF), which include the City Centre and Mall of the Emirates brand of malls, among others, will reportedly cut timings from Wednesday.

The reportedly reduced operating hours – 12pm to 8pm – were mentioned in a purported letter, dated March 17, by “CEO Shopping Malls” at MAF to tenants at MAF Shopping Malls.

However, Carrefour, pharmacies and clinics are excluded, the letter says.

Gulf News cannot independently verify the letter; a request to MAF for comment has been sent.

The letter says the company has put in various measures to contain the spread of COVID-19 over the past few weeks.

It adds: “In order to further support you through these challenging times, we are implementing reduced operating hours with a view to providing you with the ability to run your business with more flexibility and efficiency.”

There is no mention of how long the timing change will last, but the letter says “…we are and we will continue to actively monitor the situation…”