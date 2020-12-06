Dubai: Dubai’s Gitex visitors can enjoy a virtual tour at the platform of the General Directorate of Residency and foreigners Affairs (GDRFA) Dubai to explore their new and innovative projects.
On first day of Gitex Technology Week, Sheikh Hamdan Bin Mohammad bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, visited GDRFA’s platform and was welcomed by Major General Mohammad Al Marri, Director General of GDRFA-Dubai. Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, GDRFA-Dubai provided a virtual tour for customers through their website to check their latest technology and smart projects.
Visitors can check the Golden visa platform to know all details required to get the 10-year residency. UAE has expanded the visa to certain professionals, specialised degree-holders, and others. The new categories include Ph.D. holders, doctors, engineers in the fields of computer engineering, electronics, programming, electricity, and biotechnology, as well graduates from accredited universities in the country with a GPA of rate 3.8 or more.
Digital channels package
Visitors can check the digital channels package by GDRFA-Dubai to know different ways to enjoy the department’s services.
GDRFA-Dubai shows as well, ‘Dubai Now’ application that includes 15 services provided by GDRFA-Dubai like: issuing, renewing, or cancelling residency for all family members, view status of residence visas and entry permits and request official travel reports for the sponsored.
Next generation of ports in Dubai
GDRFA-Dubai also presented a future generation of ports in Dubai, through which it will be possible for passengers to complete the departure and entry procedures within 10 seconds.
According to GDRFA-Dubai, the passport control officer will need to match the person’s identity with the previously verified data through an accurate electronic system and a specialised operations room.
Gitex Week different amid COVID-19
Major General Mohammad Al Marri pointed to the importance of Gitex week in supporting the process of digital transformation in the UAE and to reaffirm Dubai’s position as a global centre and leader across various fields. “Gitex this year is different. It combines direct and virtual attendance due to the pandemic. UAE has proven its ability to deal with various challenges, thanks to the guidance of the leadership and our institutions’ role in developing work mechanisms and putting forward meaningful initiative, which supports the process of sustainable and digital development in the country,” Maj Gen Al Marri said.