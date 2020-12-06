Sheikh Hamdan Bin Mohammad bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, visited GDRFA’s platform and was welcomed by Major General Mohammad Al Marri, Director General of GDRFA-Dubai. Image Credit: Supplied

Dubai: Dubai’s Gitex visitors can enjoy a virtual tour at the platform of the General Directorate of Residency and foreigners Affairs (GDRFA) Dubai to explore their new and innovative projects.

On first day of Gitex Technology Week, Sheikh Hamdan Bin Mohammad bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, visited GDRFA’s platform and was welcomed by Major General Mohammad Al Marri, Director General of GDRFA-Dubai. Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, GDRFA-Dubai provided a virtual tour for customers through their website to check their latest technology and smart projects.

Visitors can check the Golden visa platform to know all details required to get the 10-year residency. UAE has expanded the visa to certain professionals, specialised degree-holders, and others. The new categories include Ph.D. holders, doctors, engineers in the fields of computer engineering, electronics, programming, electricity, and biotechnology, as well graduates from accredited universities in the country with a GPA of rate 3.8 or more.

Digital channels package

Visitors can check the digital channels package by GDRFA-Dubai to know different ways to enjoy the department’s services.

GDRFA-Dubai shows as well, ‘Dubai Now’ application that includes 15 services provided by GDRFA-Dubai like: issuing, renewing, or cancelling residency for all family members, view status of residence visas and entry permits and request official travel reports for the sponsored.

Next generation of ports in Dubai

GDRFA-Dubai also presented a future generation of ports in Dubai, through which it will be possible for passengers to complete the departure and entry procedures within 10 seconds.

Major General Mohammad Al Marri, Director General of GDRFA-Dubai, with officials. Image Credit: Supplied

According to GDRFA-Dubai, the passport control officer will need to match the person’s identity with the previously verified data through an accurate electronic system and a specialised operations room.

Gitex Week different amid COVID-19