Visitors at the Etisalat pavilion. The event this year hosts international technology visionaries, industry innovators and global investors as the tech world finally resumes in-person interaction.
Image Credit: Ahmed Ramzan/Gulf News
Visitors at the Israeli Advanced Protective Solution company Rotem Magen's stall on the opening day of Gitex Technology Week at Dubai World Trade Centre. The Israel Export Institute (IEI), Strategic Country Partner for GITEX, in partnership with Bank Hapoalim, lead the delegation of Israeli government officials, entrepreneurs and business executives.
Image Credit: Virendra Saklani/Gulf News
Gitex Technology Week will showcase the diversity of the global technology industry, hosting over 1,200 exhibitors, including over 300 startups, from over 60 countries.
Image Credit: Ahmed Ramzan/Gulf News
Spot Robot, at Digital DEWA stand at Government of Dubai.
Image Credit: Ahmed Ramzan/Gulf News
Robot creates a sketch of visitors at AI Art section on the first day of Gitex Technology Week 2020.
Image Credit: Ahmed Ramzan/Gulf News
Emirati visitors at the Israeli Advanced Protective Solution company Rotem Magen's stall on the opening day of Gitex Technology Week at Dubai World Trade Centre.
Image Credit: Virendra Saklani/Gulf News
After a year of missed business opportunities, Gitex will unite all corners of the global technology industry as the only major technology event to go live in 2020, providing the world’s only opportunity for in-person networking at a major tech event this year," Dubai World Trade Centre said in a statement.
Image Credit: Ahmed Ramzan/Gulf News
Government of Abu Dhabi pavilion.
Image Credit: Ahmed Ramzan/Gulf News
Robots at Government of Dubai pavilion.
Image Credit: Ahmed Ramzan/Gulf News
The tech community is certainly out in force at the event, putting the latest post-pandemic gadgetry on show and hoping to finish the year on a high.
Image Credit: Ahmed Ramzan/Gulf News
Visitors at DU stand on the first day of Gitex Technology Week 2020 at Dubai World Trade Centre and Exhibition halls in Dubai.
Image Credit: Ahmed Ramzan/Gulf News
Visitors experience ENOVA at Etisalat pavilion.
Image Credit: Ahmed Ramzan/Gulf News
An exhibitor interact with visitors showing VISION 2030 Kingdom of Saudi Arabia at SDAIA (Saudi Data and AI Authority) on the first day of Gitex Technology Week 2020 at Dubai World Trade Centre and Exhibition halls in Dubai.
Image Credit: Ahmed Ramzan/Gulf News
Exhibitors at Federal Authority for Identity and Citizenship stand on the first day of Gitex Technology Week 2020.
Image Credit: Ahmed Ramzan/Gulf News
Israeli delegates having the certified Kosher food prepared by DWTC Hospitality on the opening day of Gitex Technology Week. GITEX will host the UAE-Israel Future Digital Economy Summit featuring a lineup of UAE government ministers and Israeli government and innovation leaders on 7 December, presenting attendees with vast opportunities in the areas of innovation exploration, capacity building, investments and co-creation.
Image Credit: Virendra Saklani/Gulf News
Delegates wearing masks and maintaining safe distance as they attend a session on the opening day of Gitex Technology Week.
Image Credit: Virendra Saklani/Gulf News
Visitors at Fujairah stand.
Image Credit: Ahmed Ramzan/Gulf News
Gitex will host pavilions from some of the world’s most innovative technological nations, including Bahrain, Belgium, Brazil, France, Israel, Italy, Hong Kong, Japan, Nigeria, Poland, Romania, Russia, Saudi Arabia, United Kingdom and the United States of America, as well as a conference lineup of over 350 in-person speakers, who are flying into Dubai from 30 countries.
Image Credit: Ahmed Ramzan/Gulf News
Visitors at the Huawei pavillion.
Image Credit: Ahmed Ramzan/Gulf News
Visitors at SDAIA (Saudi Data and AI Authority) stand on the first day of Gitex Technology Week 2020.
Image Credit: Ahmed Ramzan/Gulf News
Visitors at Smart Dubai pavilion.
Image Credit: Ahmed Ramzan/Gulf News
Visitors on the first day of Gitex Technology Week 2020.
Image Credit: Ahmed Ramzan/Gulf News
A visitor experiencing Robocom VR Transformer on the opening day of Gitex Technology Week.
Image Credit: Virendra Saklani/Gulf News