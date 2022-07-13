Abu Dhabi: President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has highlighted the strategic approach embraced by the UAE to achieve its aspirations for the coming decades.

In a speech broadcast on national television and radio channels on Wednesday, the President addressed the nation, both citizens and residents, setting out national priorities and what the UAE aspires to achieve in the next decades.

Sheikh Mohamed's speech comes two months after he was elected the President of the UAE, succeeding his brother Sheikh Khalifa who passed away on May 13, 2022.

In the speech, he paid homage to the late Sheikh Khalifa and the Founding Father, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan who left a rich legacy of giving and establishing a strong state.

The President reaffirmed that he would continue to follow in the footsteps of the Founding Fathers and press ahead with their march of progress and prosperity.

“Empowerment of citizens has been and will remain the nation’s top priority and the cornerstone of our plans that aim to ensure the wellbeing and happiness of our citizens,” Sheikh Mohamed said.

“Ensuring our people have everything they need to live fulfilled, comfortable, and happy lives, remains the basis of our future plans,” the President said.

He expressed his pride in Emirati citizens who have always been loyal and faithful to their nation. “Dear brothers, we are fortunate to have a nation of such people, who, before and after the Union, and even through difficult times, have proven their determination to overcome the toughest challenges. Our pride in our people is infinite,” Sheikh Mohamed emphasised.

The President also referred to expatriates’ constructive role in the development of the country. “Equally, we deeply appreciate the valued role of our residents who consider this country their second home, their continued contributions in building and developing the UAE since its Union,” he added.

Sheikh Mohammed stressed that the sovereignty and security of the UAE will remain a foundational principle that we will abide by and will not tolerate anything that might affect it.

“We extend our hands of friendship to all countries that share our values of peaceful coexistence and mutual respect, to achieve progress and prosperity,” the President said.

"The UAE today has an advanced, sustainable and integrated ecosystem that has become an inspiration for people in the region and around the world. We will ensure it continues to develop, thanks to the efforts of our people, and those who have chosen to call the UAE home,” he confirmed.

The UAE’s economy is thriving and continues to grow at an impressive rate. “We are blessed with many resources, especially our highly-skilled human capital as the UAE possesses a distinguished wealth of young manpower. In addition, more than 200 nationalities are actively participating in the growth and development of our economy,” Sheikh Mohamed said.

“Further diversifying our economy is a key strategic focus of our future plans. It is, therefore, necessary to accelerate economic development efforts to continue building a leading global economy.”

His Highness Sheikh Mohamed outlined that the country’s priorities also include strengthening people’s capabilities in science and technology, and developing it further to benefit all economic areas and society.

He highlighted the pivotal role the private sector plays in stimulating and diversifying the national economy.

During the next chapter, Sheikh Mohamed said the UAE will build on its reputation by establishing strategic partnerships with various countries.

Following the late Sheikh Zayed, we will work to strengthen our role among the world’s leading countries by providing humanitarian aid, and by continuing to extend a helping to communities in need around the world, irrespective of religion or race. We will also continue to consolidate our nation’s position as a reliable energy provider and support global energy security as a fundamental driver of global economic growth and development.

The UAE’s policy will continue to champion peace and stability in our region and the world, supporting others, and advocating for wisdom and cooperation for the good of mankind.

The UAE will continue its work to strengthen cooperation and enable positive and respectful dialogue between countries to achieve stability and prosperity for all.

“The UAE has secured a great number of exceptional achievements, particularly as a young country. But our ambitions are far greater, and it's imperative that we will continue to strive to surpass our current success,” His Highness Sheikh Mohamed said.

He underlined that the country’s responsibility is to secure a bright future for youth, and achieving that depends on the work and effort we put in today.

“The Founding Father, the late Sheikh Zayed, laid solid foundations for this country, and today we will redouble our effort to maintain the UAE’s status and elevate its achievements,” Sheikh Mohamed said.