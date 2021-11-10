The leaders reviewed the long-lasting and robust relations between the UAE and Jordan

Image Credit: WAM

Amman: King Abdullah II of Jordan received Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, in the Jordanian capital.

During the meeting, they reviewed the long-lasting and robust relations between the UAE and Jordan and ways to enhance them at all levels and develop cooperation in various fields.

At the start of the meeting, Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed conveyed the greetings of the UAE President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan; His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai; and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, to the King of Jordan and their best wishes of further progress and development for Jordan.

King Abdullah reciprocated his greetings to Sheikh Khalifa, Mohammed bin Rashid, and Mohamed bin Zayed, wishing more progress and prosperity for the UAE.

Sheikh Abdullah emphasised the solid fraternal ties binding the UAE and Jordan and their leadership's keenness on promoting them to broader prospects in all domains in the best interests of the two brotherly peoples.

Khalifa Shaheen Al Marar, UAE Minister of State, and Ahmed Ali Mohammed Al Balushi, UAE Ambassador to Jordan, attended the meeting.

Sheikh Abdullah also met with Ayman Safadi, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates of Jordan. During the meeting, both sides discussed boosting their overall cooperation, in light of their deep-rooted strategic relations.

Sheikh Abdullah and Safadi also highlighted their mutual keenness to reinforce the cooperation between the two countries in all areas, most notably in investment, economy, tourism, culture and defence. The two ministers talked about several regional issues of mutual concern and highlighted the importance of continuing their related coordination and cooperation to overcome common challenges and achieve security and stability in the Arab region.

Sheikh Abdullah extended his greetings and congratulations to Safadi on the centenary of the founding Jordan. Safadi, for his part, congratulated the UAE on its Golden Jubilee and the successful hosting of Expo 2020 Dubai.

During the meeting, Sheikh Abdullah stressed the UAE and Jordan share deep-rooted, profound and strategic relations, noting their mutual keenness to enhance their overall cooperation. He added that the UAE appreciates Jordan’s key role in supporting joint Arab action and achieving security and stability in the region.

Safadi highlighted Jordan’s appreciation for its distinguished ties with the UAE, lauding its mutual stances and its support for Jordan in overcoming economic challenges and support for Jordanian citizens in the UAE.