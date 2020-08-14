Dubai: The Consulate-General of Pakistan in Dubai held a simple but patriotic celebration of the 74th Pakistan Independence Day on consulate grounds in Bur Dubai on Friday
Ahmad Amjad Ali, the Consul General of Pakistan in Dubai and his family, led the observance with the hoisting of the Pakistan flag at 9.20am, followed by a short programme, including prayers and reading of messages from the President of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan Dr Arif Alvi and Prime Minister Imran Khan.
Pakistan colours dominated the consulate grounds and most people also came in green and white but due to the current coronavirus (COVID-19) situation and social distancing norms, the activity was only open to Consulate officials and a few guests, including members of the Press.