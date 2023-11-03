Abu Dhabi: President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan hoisted the UAE Flag in celebration of the UAE Flag Day on November 3, marking an annual tradition of patriotism and unity.

By his side was astronaut Sultan Al Neyadi, the first Arab astronaut to complete a six-month mission aboard the International Space Station (ISS).

Following the ceremony, Sheikh Mohamed took to X|Twitter to express his sentiments, “On Flag Day, we stand in unity to raise the UAE flag which symbolises the pride and loyalty of the nation. As we join together to mark this occasion, I remain fully confident in the ability of the next generation to create a brighter future for all.”

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, also echoed the patriotic fervour in a tweet: “Celebrating the symbol of our union. The banner of our glory. Our country's flag. Flag of the UAE.”

Accompanying the tweet was a video showcasing the UAE’s achievements across various fields, reinforcing the nation's progression and unity.

The occasion was first announced in 2013 by Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum and has since been celebrated every year. Although the day is of significant importance to the Emirates, it does not count as a public holiday.

Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council, has raised the UAE flag at the Abu Dhabi Crown Prince's Court on the occasion of Flag Day.

Sheikh Khaled emphasised that Flag Day is a treasured national occasion that the UAE celebrates with great pride because it symbolises the UAE’s values of unity and cohesion. He highlighted that the journey of progress established by Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan continues towards a bright future thanks to the wisdom of the UAE leadership and its efforts to achieve prosperity for the nation and its people.

Sheikh Khaled reaffirmed that the UAE flag will always be raised high to bear witness to the achievements of the founding fathers in establishing a unified nation that continues to achieve the aspirations of its people.

The flag-raising ceremony featured the UAE national anthem and was attended by Sheikh Khalifa bin Tahnoun bin Mohammed Al Nahyan, Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Crown Prince's Court; Jassem Mohamed Bu Ataba Al Zaabi, Chairman of the Department of Finance; D. Mugheer Khamis Al Khaili, Chairman of the Department of Community Development; Staff Major General Pilot Faris Khalaf Al Mazrouei, Commander-in-Chief of Abu Dhabi Police; Mohamed Khalifa Al Mubarak, Chairman of the Department of Culture and Tourism; Eng Awaidha Murshed Al Marar, Chairman of the Department of Energy; Awadh Musallam, and Chairperson of Abu Dhabi Department of Education and Knowledge; Ahmed Jassem Al Zaabi, Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Department of Economic Development Mansoor Ibrahim Al Mansoori, Chairman of the Department of Health; Ahmed Tamim Al Kuttab, Chairman of the Department of Government Enablement; Saif Saeed Ghobash, Secretary General of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council; and a number of senior officials and employees of Abu Dhabi Government.

Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of Dubai Executive Council, said the UAE flag will always stand as a symbol of pride thanks to the sacrifices and accomplishments of the Emirati people and their unceasing efforts to add to its impressive list of achievements.

Sheikh Hamdan said the invaluable contributions of the country's people had helped the UAE prosper and its flag was the embodiment of the drive and determination that characterised its successes. This enduring symbol would also serve as an inspiration for future generations, offering them invaluable lessons and motivation to aim for still higher levels of excellence and distinction while upholding the highest standards and best practices. This dedication would, in turn, further advance the UAE’s global competitiveness in diverse fields, he added.

Sheikh Hamdan said the UAE Flag Day is an opportunity for citizens to express their strong sense of belonging to the nation and to demonstrate their patriotism and commitment to their leadership, which works tirelessly to ensure the nation’s continued progress and prosperity.

Sheikh Hamdan extended his greetings to President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan; His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid; and to Their Highnesses the Supreme Council Members and Rulers of the Emirates on the occasion.

The UAE Flag Day also serves to highlight the enduring and authentic values on which the UAE is founded, Sheikh Hamdan said. The occasion serves to bring Emiratis together as they express their deep allegiance to their nation's flag and their renewed commitment for their homeland, he added.

Sheikh Hamdan said the occasion, celebrated by both citizens and residents alike, symbolises gratitude towards the nation that has embraced people from all walks of life and enabled them to pursue their dreams and ambitions.