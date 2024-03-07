Dubai: Outstanding workers and companies in the UAE are to be recognised through the country’s Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation (MOHRE) once again, as the Ministry launched the second edition of the Emirates Labour Market Award today.

Dr Abdulrahman Abdulmannan Al Awar, Minister of Human Resources and Emiratisation, announced the launch of the second edition of the award, after the success of the first edition, last year.

In the 2023 edition, the Ministry received more than 3,500 applications and conducted 100 field visits for the workers and companies that qualified. The first edition had 66 winners, with Dh9 million awarded in total to workers and companies.

This year, the award amount has been raised more than four times to Dh37 million.

What is the Emirates Labour Market Award?

The Emirates Labour Market Award is held under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, UAE's Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister, and Chairman of Presidential Court, and hosted annually by MOHRE.

The Award aims to foster best practices in the UAE labour market and raise awareness about them locally and internationally.

Award objectives:

• Enhancing the competitiveness of the UAE labour market.

• Honouring leading practices in the work environment and protecting employees’ rights.

• Enhancing wellbeing and quality of life of the private sector companies’ workforce.

• Increasing the productivity and efficiency of the UAE labour market.

Award categories:

1. Companies

Awarded to companies that have adopted the best practices for its human resources in line with the Award's criteria and accomplished the highest compliance with work environment regulations and standards.

Criteria

• Employment, empowerment, and attracting skills.

• Work environment and workforce wellbeing.

• Innovation and futureproofing.

33 winners will be announced under this category.

2. Outstanding workforce

Outstanding workforce that has served the UAE's businesses and community.

Criteria for skilled workers

• Leadership and influence

• Achievement

• Continuous learning

• Social responsibility

Criteria for domestic workers and workers of other professional levels (nomination for this category will be by the company or family)

• Social responsibility

• Achievement

48 winners will be announced under this category.

3. Labour accomodations

Best investments in labour accommodation.

Criteria

• Facilities

• Sustainability initiatives

• Additional services

• Labour welfare initiatives

Two winners will be announced in this category.

4. Business Service Partners

Business service agencies/recruitment agencies/employment agencies that have helped develop best-in-class labour market practices.

Criteria for domestic workers recruitment agencies:

• Domestic workers’ support

• Family support

Criteria for employment agencies

• Empowerment and development

• Encouragement and motivation

• Employment, empowerment, and attracting Skills

Criteria for Business Service Centres

• Encouragement and motivation

• Employment and empowerment

The opinions of the beneficiaries of the services will be taken - 70 per cent for the application and 30 per cent for voting.

Three winners will be announced in this category.

5. Special Recognition

Pioneering company - Company with best practices that have a positive impact on the UAE labour market.

Personality of the Year - An exceptional personality who contributed to the development of the UAE labour market.

Pioneering Initiative - A pioneering initiative in managing labour relations, developing practices in attracting skills or empowering the workforce.

Influencer - Social media influencer who contributed to raising awareness of laws/policies/decisions regulating the labour market.

Four winners will be announced in this category.

What is the award for each category?

Workforce prizes

Cash prizes to individuals as follows:

- First place: Dh100,000

- Second place: Dh75,000

- Third place: Dh50,000

Company prizes

First prize: The company is classified as the first category in the Ministry's classification and benefits from discounts on the Ministry's services, with a maximum financial savings of Dh1.5million, for companies that win first place.

Second place: The company is classified as the first category in the Ministry's classification and benefits from discounts on the Ministry's services, with a maximum financial savings of Dh1million, for companies that win second place.

Third place: The company is classified as the first category in the Ministry's classification and benefits from discounts on the Ministry's services, with maximum financial savings of Dh500,000, for companies that win third place.

Diamond categorisation within MOHRE systems will include:

• Priority in transactions

• Priority in resolving technical issues

• Special phone call service

Award nomination

To submit your applications and nominations, you can visit riyada.mohre.gov.ae