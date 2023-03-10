Abu Dhabi: The UAE on Friday welcomed the resumption of diplomatic relations between Saudi Arabia and Iran.
Dr. Anwar Gargash, Diplomatic Adviser to President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, praised China's role and emphasised the importance of positive communication and dialogue among regional countries to foster good neighbourliness and promote stability.
“The UAE warmly welcomes the agreement between Saudi Arabia and Iran to resume diplomatic relations. We appreciate China’s role in facilitating this positive step towards peace and stability in the region. We believe that positive communication and dialogue among regional countries are crucial to promoting good neighbourliness and building a more stable future for all,” Dr. Anwar Gargash tweeted.
The Gulf Cooperation Council also welcomed the Saudi-Iranian move, expressing the hope that the agreement would contribute to enhancing security and peace.
The agreement which includes reopening embassies and exchanging ambassadors in the next two months was reached following talks that took place from March 6 through March 10 in Beijing.
China’s President Xi Jinping took the initiative to host and sponsor talks between delegates from Iran and Saudi Arabia to resolve disputes via dialogue and diplomacy.